Bangladesh: Key Immediate Needs and Situation Analysis - North Eastern Flash Flood, May-June 2022 (Version: 2nd Update, Issued at: 17.00 BST 19th June 2022)

Background

The north-eastern region of Bangladesh is experiencing flash floods for the third time in the year 2022. In May 2022, NAWG produced the Key Immediate Needs and Impact Assessment report for the last wave of flash floods, where it had predicted the early arrival of monsoon than usual, as per reported by FFWC. As predicted, it has rained heavily in that area and the adjacent Indian States – Asam, Meghalaya, and Part of West Bengal are the main causes of this recent flash flood. This report will provide a situation overview of the flood situation in the northeastern part of Bangladesh with a compilation of information shared by different agencies and the Bangladesh Government. Sunamganj and Sylhet are the worst affected districts and now the water gushed further downstream to Netrokona, Habiganj, Maulvibajar, Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria districts.