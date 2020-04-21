Bangladesh: Joint Response Plan for Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis 2020

More than 850 000 Rohingya refugees reside in Cox’s Bazar District, including 730 000 refugees who arrived after August 2017, fleeing violence in Myanmar. The refugee influx and ensuant deterioration of the humanitarian situation have strained affected populations’ socio‑economic circumstances.

Objectives

FAO is working with partners in the Food Security Sector to:

• Promote portable skills development opportunities for Rohingya refugees and enhance the livelihoods and resilience of host communities.

• Support social cohesion through enhancement and restoration of eco‑systems and natural resources.