Bangladesh

Bangladesh Initiative to Enhance Nutrition Security and Governance (BIENGS) Project

The Bangladesh Initiative to Enhance Nutrition Security and Governance (BIENGS) Project is a multisector nutrition project aiming to improve maternal and child nutrition of 153,825 nutritionally-vulnerable families (1,701,100 people) in Jamalpur and Sherpur districts. The project is also aiming to strengthen health nutrition service delivery systems through a pro-poor governance model.

The project is co-financed by the European Union, and the Australian Government through the Australian NGO Cooperation Program (ANCP). It is being implemented by a consortium of national and international development entities—Unnyan Sangha (US), the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI-HarvestPlus, USA), the Institute of Development Studies (IDS, University of Sussex, UK), and World Vision (Bangladesh, Australia, and the UK).

