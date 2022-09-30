Bangladesh INFORM Sub-National Risk Index 2022

To provide a solid baseline for risk monitoring in Bangladesh, a localized, sub-national Index For Risk Management (INFORM) was developed by the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office (UNRCO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Disaster Management and relief (MoDMR) with technical support from the Network for Information, Response and Preparedness Activities on Disaster (NIRAPAD) and the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

By relying on shared risk analysis, government, donors, humanitarian and development actors can align actions and funding decisions towards risk reduction and management. INFORM helps integrate disaster risk management into ongoing work in Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), Anticipatory Actions, and in humanitarian planning processes. This monitoring also identifies clear areas of improvement in areas such as the National Disaster Statistics gathering, which will support efforts such as the Sendai Framework Monitoring.