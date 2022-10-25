Bangladesh, India - Tropical Storm SITRANG, update (GDACS, BND, IMD, BSS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 October 2022)

- Tropical Storm SITRANG made landfall in the afternoon of 24 October over the central coast of Bangladesh, near Barisal City, with maximum sustained winds up to 95 km/h.
- After that, SITRANG gradually weakened to a Tropical Depression, while moving northwards over Bangladesh, and further dissipating on the morning of 25 October over northern Bangladesh and north-eastern States of India.
- In Bangladesh, media report at least twelve fatalities, as flooding has affected several cities, including Dhaka Capital City. A number of houses, road sections, power and communication links have been damaged. Assessment of impact is ongoing and communication remains a challenge in some affected coastal areas.
- Nearly 220,000 people across 15 coastal Districts of Bangladesh were evacuated to shelters, ahead of the landfall of SITRANG, as reported by the Bangladesh National News Agency (BSS).
- On 25-26 October, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds is forecast over most of central, northern, and southeastern Bangladesh. Light to moderate rainfall is expected on 25 October over north-eastern States of India, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.
