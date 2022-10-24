Bangladesh, India - Tropical Storm SITRANG (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, BMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 October 2022)

- The newly formed Tropical Storm SITRANG is moving northwards over the Bay of Bengal, towards southern Bangladesh. On 24 October at 0.00 UTC its center was located 500 km south-west of Cox's Bazar City, and 600 km south of Barisal City, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.
- SITRANG is forecast to make landfall as a Tropical Storm on the late evening of 24 October near Barisal, with maximum sustained winds up to 95 km/h, then move over central Bangladesh.
- In Bangladesh, warnings were issued for coastal Districts, and maritime activities halted. Bangladesh Humanitarian Coordination Task Team (HCTT) and needs assessment working group are holding emergency meetings. According to media reports, authorities have prepared over 400 shelters in Khulna Division (south-western Bangladesh). Preparations for evacuations have also started in the neighbouring areas of north-eastern India (Odisha, and West Bengal States).
- On 24-25 October, heavy rainfall with strong winds and storm surges are forecast over southern and central Bangladesh and Moderate to locally heavy rainfall over north-eastern India.
