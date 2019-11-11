Bangladesh, India - Tropical Cyclone BULBUL update (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, BMD, Government of India, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 November 2019)

The number of fatalities in West Bengal State (India) and southern Bangladesh has increased to 20, after Tropical Cyclone BULBUL's passage on 9-10 November.

According to media reports, 10 people died in West Bengal, and 2 more deaths were reported in Odisha State (north-east India). Over 26,000 houses were damaged.

In Bangladesh, 8 people died, 15 fishermen are still missing, and at least 30 people are injured. More than 17,000 houses have been damaged and river embankments were breached in Barguna district (Barisal Division, southern Bangladesh).

Disaster response teams from India and Bangladesh have been deployed to the affected areas and food and relief items are being distributed to the population.

After reaching Tripura State (India) on 10 November, Tropical Cyclone BULBUL was downgraded to a tropical depression. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast in Tripura but drier conditions in West Bengal and Bangladesh on 11-12 November.