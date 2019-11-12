Bangladesh, India - Tropical Cyclone BULBUL update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, GDACS, JTWC, IMD, BMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 November 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 12 Nov 2019 — View Original
- After Tropical Cyclone BULBUL's passage on 9-10 November, the number of fatalities has increased to 24 (12 in India and 12 in Bangladesh).
- According to DG ECHO and UN OCHA, 28 people are still missing in Bangladesh, 71 have been injured and 2,106,918 have been evacuated to 5,787 evacuation centres. A total of 50,287 houses have been damaged or destroyed and more than 60,000 ha of crops have been affected.
- For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is expected across South Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram as BULBUL moves slightly east-northeast, weakening to a low-pressure area.