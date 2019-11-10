Bangladesh, India - Tropical Cyclone BULBUL (DG ECHO, IMD, BMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 November 2019)

Severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' made landfall in West Bengal coast close to Sundarbans Dhanchi forest at 18:30 GMT of November 9 with the wind speed of 110-120 km/h gusting up to 135km/h. On 10 November at 0:00 UTC, the system has weakened to a Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 km/h and centred over Southwestern part of Bangladesh at 22.0°N, 89.4°E. It is expected to further move northeasterly direction and weaken gradually. Significant damage of thatched houses, loss of standing crops (rice, vegetables, pulses, betel vine and orchards) and disruption of communications due to tree fall have been reported in the 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts of West Bengal (India) and in Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Borguna districts in Bangladesh. Localized flooding also informed due to storm surge and damaged embankments. Media report 2 deaths each from India and Bangladesh and 15 fishermen are missing in Bangladesh. Nearly 2 million people in Bangladesh and 100 000 people in West Bengal took sheltered in relief camps, have started moving back to their homes. Dry food and cooked foods are being distributed in the relief camps and the affected villages. The Government of Bangladesh has allocated 2 000 MT rice, 11 Million BDT (120 000 EUR) for 13 risk prone districts. IMD predicts continuation light to moderate rainfall at most places very likely over coastal districts of West Bengal over the next 24 hours. In Bangladesh, heavy to very heavy rains with 50-60 km/h wind speed are likely to occur in coastal districts. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has downgraded the great danger signal (Signal No. 10) into the cautionary (Signal No. 3) for maritime ports.