Bangladesh: Impact of the suspension of birth registration on the host community in Cox’s Bazar, Thematic Report, 3 August 2021

OVERVIEW

On 19 September 2017, the Cox’s Bazar district administration suspended the process of registering births and issuing birth certificates for Bangladeshi citizens. The suspension was established soon after the influx of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar to prevent Bangladeshi birth certificates from being issued to Rohingya refugees through fraudulent channels (The Daily New Nation 15/07/2020; Human Rights Watch 03/12/2019).

The suspension was reversed in November 2019 and from 1 September 2020, local authorities were authorised to resume issuing birth certificates (The Daily Star 05/11/2019). However, the resumption included new conditions for registration (KII 08/04/2021; KII 16/06/2021). At the time of writing, only 12 of the 71 union parishads and all four municipalities have resumed birth registration under the high court ruling (KII 08/04/2021). Birth registration is only partially operational across Cox’s Bazar district, and its residents face additional challenges now that the process has changed and is different from that of the rest of the country.

Nationally, birth certificates became mandatory proof of identity in 2014, and Cox’s Bazar residents had a narrow window to register births before the suspension. A birth certificate is a prerequisite for both accessing various government services. While loopholes and informal channels currently enable children under 18 to access education and healthcare, these workarounds will likely end once the system is fully digitised.

This report provides an overview of the potential implications of the suspension of birth registration in Cox’s Bazar district from 2017–2020. It outlines the birth registration process, the procedural changes made since 2020, and what these changes mean for host community children and adults in Cox’s Bazar. The three-year suspension has reportedly negatively affected social cohesion between the host and refugee communities. Some members of the host community have used local news outlets and social media platforms to air their grievances about the impact of hosting the refugee population. This report is intended to support programming in the host community.

KEY FINDINGS