Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: iMMAP/DFS COVID-19 : Situation Analysis, October 23 - November 30 2020
Attachments
Executive Summary / Highlights
COVID-19 infection rates across Bangladesh are relatively stable and well below the peak reached in July/August; testing is also continuing to increase with approximately 19% more tests conducted in November compared to the previous month. Most national COVID-19 containment measures have been rescinded, but public health measures such as wearing masks are still in place, and schools remain closed. In Cox's Bazar, COVID-19 infection rates have dropped signifcantly, but stringent protocols to prevent the virus's spread remain for humanitarian actors working in the camps.
An increased humanitarian footprint in the camps has enabled a broader approach to provide COVID-19 information, including community consultation and awareness sessions.
The recent J-MSNA highlights that the vast majority of respondents reported households resorting to negative coping mechanisms, refecting the loss of livelihoods, loss of income, and increased food insecurity.
The security situation has deteriorated in some of the camps, even causing displacement. An increase in protection issues is still being reported, with children amongst those most affected. Major concerns include rising levels of child labor, child marriage, and children going missing.
Schools remain closed. Access to distance learning remains challenging for refugee children and children from the host community's poorer families.