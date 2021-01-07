Bangladesh: iMMAP/DFS COVID-19 : Situation Analysis, October 23 - November 30 2020

Executive Summary / Highlights

COVID-19 infection rates across Bangladesh are relatively stable and well below the peak reached in July/August; testing is also continuing to increase with approximately 19% more tests conducted in November compared to the previous month. Most national COVID-19 containment measures have been rescinded, but public health measures such as wearing masks are still in place, and schools remain closed. In Cox's Bazar, COVID-19 infection rates have dropped signifcantly, but stringent protocols to prevent the virus's spread remain for humanitarian actors working in the camps.