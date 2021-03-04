Bangladesh: iMMAP/DFS COVID-19 Situation Analysis (January 2021)

Executive Summary / Highlights

COVID-19 infection rates across Bangladesh decreased significantly in January, with 21,626 new cases (down from 48,578 in December). The majority of national COVID-19 containment measures have been rescinded and compliance with those measures that remain in place (such as wearing of face-masks in public) is weak. The government has pushed a public information and enforcement campaign “no mask no service” but with limited success. Nationally the largest remaining restriction is on education as schools and education establishments remain closed.

The situation in Cox’s Bazar is similar to the national picture with an overall decrease in total caseload (although there was a small increase within the Rohingya population). However, COVID-19 related restrictions for humanitarian activities have been maintained in Cox’s Bazar camps. To restrict the spread of COVID-19 organizations are still expected to obey strict protocols including physical distancing, hand-washing, and mask-wearing