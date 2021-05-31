Bangladesh: iMMAP/DFS COVID-19 Situation Analysis (April 2021)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY / HIGHLIGHTS

Throughout April, Bangladesh reported more than 2,000 fatalities from COVID-19, almost double the previous record of deaths in July last year, making it the deadliest month since the beginning of the pandemic. However, the number of COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh has been on a downward trend since the last week of April, likely due to the restrictions which were imposed by the government on 5th April and extended until 5th May. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination which was launched on 7 February 2021, is facing some challenges, primarily due to shortages of vaccines as a result of India’s decision to stop exporting the vaccine. Vaccination campaigns for international humanitarian workers have also started in Cox’s Bazar district.

The nationwide increase in deaths has not yet been seen in Cox’s Bazar including the refugee camps, despite an increasing trend in the positive COVID-19 cases among both the host and refugee communities in the past few weeks. During April, the number of operational isolation facilities and functional beds decreased in comparison to the previous month, while an increase in bed occupancy has been observed throughout April.

In Cox’s Bazar, the national COVID-19 containment measures are being adopted locally. In response to the increase in the number of cases among the host community, the Government of Bangladesh and the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RCCC) in Cox’s Bazar have imposed movement restrictions and other mitigation measures in district and camp areas.

Findings from the final Refugee influx Emergency Vulnerability Assessment (REVA 4) shed light on the impact of the COVID-19 on livelihoods, food security, adoption of coping mechanisms for both the refugees and host communities. The assessment has shown an overall increase in vulnerability and in the adoption of negative coping strategies among the two communities, decreasing their ability to absorb future shocks. These findings are utilised to analyse the potential impact of the ongoing lockdown in Bangladesh, since the beginning of April. Given the increased vulnerability and lack of ability to deal with shocks, the lockdown is expected to have negative impacts if not mitigated.

Fire incidents continue to be reported in the camps in Cox’s Bazar throughout April, destroying markets and shelters. At the same time, people who were affected by the massive fire which broke out on 22 March continue to report challenges in accessing markets, and in shelter reconstruction. The fire incidents and loss of shelter and WASH facilities increased protection risks for women and children.

As of April, schools and other educational institutions remain closed, which in turn also increases protection concerns for children. Schools continue to remain closed. Access to distance learning remains challenging for refugee children and children from the host community’s poorer families. Protection actors highlight the increasing negative impact this is having on the mental health of children, the exposure to risk that is faced by out-of-school children and the detrimental impact on their cognitive and social development.