Bangladesh: iMMAP/DFS COVID-19 Situation Analysis (01 December - 31 December 2020)

Executive Summary / Highlights

COVID-19 infection rates across Bangladesh gradually decreased in December compared to October and November. The number of tests conducted on a monthly basis has also increased with approximately 11% more tests (454,897) conducted in December compared to November (410,999). While schools in Bangladesh have remained closed, the majority of other national COVID-19 containment measures have been reversed, and public health measures such as wearing masks are not being properly adhered to in public places due to poor enforcement measures. In Cox's Bazar, COVID-19 infection rates continue to drop gradually in both host communities and the refugee population.