Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: iMMAP/DFS COVID-19 Situation Analysis (01 December - 31 December 2020)
Attachments
Executive Summary / Highlights
COVID-19 infection rates across Bangladesh gradually decreased in December compared to October and November. The number of tests conducted on a monthly basis has also increased with approximately 11% more tests (454,897) conducted in December compared to November (410,999). While schools in Bangladesh have remained closed, the majority of other national COVID-19 containment measures have been reversed, and public health measures such as wearing masks are not being properly adhered to in public places due to poor enforcement measures. In Cox's Bazar, COVID-19 infection rates continue to drop gradually in both host communities and the refugee population.
While COVID-19 containment measures have been mostly rescinded there are still restrictions on humanitarian activities as a mitigative measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Preliminary fndings from a recent SMART survey indicate that Global Acute Malnutrition rates within the camps are well below emergency thresholds but chronic malnutrition is still widespread.
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees have been relocated to Bhashan Char, a remote island in the Bay of Bengal and further relocations are ongoing. Ofcials stated that only refugees who are willing to go will be moved and that relocations are needed to alleviate overcrowding. International rights agencies have requested access to the site.
Schools remain closed. Access to distance learning remains challenging for refugee children and children from the host community's poorer families.