Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation report No.40 (Rohingya influx) 01 - 17 September 2018

Highlights

The UNICEF Myanmar Country Representative visited Cox’s Bazar to view the condition of the Rohingya in the camps in Cox Bazar District, exchange ideas on best practices, and how to reinforce the collaboration between the two offices.

UNICEF in partnership with the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief completed the timely construction of 1,500 latrines and 5,000 bathing cubicles and decommissioned 2,000 abandoned latrines.

UNICEF built so far 1,012 learning centers (LCs), 266 are under construction out of 1,453 contracted and 2,053 planned. In the host community, UNICEF provided trainings to strengthen teaching and classroom management practices in the eight sub-districts of Cox’s Bazar.

UNICEF opened two new Safe Spaces for Women and Girls (SSWG), bringing the total of none operational spaces. The two new spaces aim to reach around 1,000 women with critical services for prevention and response to Gender Based Violence.

In August, 2,447 children with SAM received lifesaving nutrition treatment from UNICFE supported nutrition facilities, achieving a cure rate of 97.7%.

The Bangladesh 2018 HAC appeal is 72 per cent funded with the generous support of its donors. However, an additional US$42.4 million is required to fully deliver UNICEF’s response to the Rohingya and host community needs.