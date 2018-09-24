Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation report No.40 (Rohingya influx) 01 - 17 September 2018
Highlights
The UNICEF Myanmar Country Representative visited Cox’s Bazar to view the condition of the Rohingya in the camps in Cox Bazar District, exchange ideas on best practices, and how to reinforce the collaboration between the two offices.
UNICEF in partnership with the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief completed the timely construction of 1,500 latrines and 5,000 bathing cubicles and decommissioned 2,000 abandoned latrines.
UNICEF built so far 1,012 learning centers (LCs), 266 are under construction out of 1,453 contracted and 2,053 planned. In the host community, UNICEF provided trainings to strengthen teaching and classroom management practices in the eight sub-districts of Cox’s Bazar.
UNICEF opened two new Safe Spaces for Women and Girls (SSWG), bringing the total of none operational spaces. The two new spaces aim to reach around 1,000 women with critical services for prevention and response to Gender Based Violence.
In August, 2,447 children with SAM received lifesaving nutrition treatment from UNICFE supported nutrition facilities, achieving a cure rate of 97.7%.
The Bangladesh 2018 HAC appeal is 72 per cent funded with the generous support of its donors. However, an additional US$42.4 million is required to fully deliver UNICEF’s response to the Rohingya and host community needs.
A technical assessment mission comprising of UN agencies and NGOs with specific areas of responsibility visited the Bhashan Char island on 23 September to assess the feasibility of moving a certain number of families to the island. De-briefings by the team will be held in the next days.
SITUATION IN NUMBERS
703,000 Children in need of humanitarian assistance
(JRP March to December 2018)
1.3 million People in need - including refugees and host community
(JRP March to December 2018)
391,500 Children (arrived since 25 August 2017) in need of humanitarian assistance
(Based on ISCG SitRep 5 September 2018)
725,000 New arrivals since 25 August
(ISCG SitRep, as of 5 September 2018)
Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs
- The transition from monsoon to cyclone season is slowly taking place. The cyclone period is expected to continue till November and may highly affect many parts of the country. The Rohingya refugees living in temporary shelters will be highly vulnerable to the strong winds. Post monsoon is the cholera season in Bangladesh and risk of potential outbreaks of cholera or acute watery diarrhoea outbreak is high. Mid-term review of the Joint Response Plan (JRP) has been discussed with the Government and expected to be completed by mid-October. UNICEF’s 2018 revised Humanitarian Action for Children includes the key components of the JRP, an emphasis on expanding support to the Bangladeshi community in Cox’s Bazar district and preparedness and response to other emergencies nationwide. To date, the rest of the country has not faced any major floods either. On the relocation of Rohingya refugees in the Bhashan Char, a technical assessment mission comprising of UN agencies and NGOs with specific areas of responsibility visited the Bhashan Char island on 23 September to assess the feasibility of moving a certain number of families to the island. De-briefings by the team will be held in the next days.