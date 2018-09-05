Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation report No.39 (Rohingya influx) 17 - 31 August 2018

Highlights

• On August 23, the latest Rohingya child alert was launched which marks one year since the mass exodus. The report calls for urgent action from the international community to ensure a safe and adequate future for the refugee children and to avoid a lost generation of children if the necessary educational opportunities are not provided.

• 10,775 families collected soap supplies from outlets through the SCOPE evoucher system, which is in partnership with WFP.

• The Department of Social Services through UNICEF’s support completed the first phase of its Cash Assistance activities reaching 1,605 foster families in five refugees camps.

• A comprehensive location map of 91 information hub facilities in the Rohingya Refugee camps has been finalized in coordination with UNICEF’s C4D.

• UNICEF and the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief completed the construction of 908 latrines and 4,390 bathing units.

• The Bangladesh 2018 HAC appeal is 65 per cent funded with the generous support of its donors. However, an additional US$52.5 million is required to fully deliver UNICEF’s response to the Rohingya needs.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The transition from monsoon season to the cyclone period is slowly taking place. The cyclone period is expected to continue till November and may highly affect many parts of the country. The Rohingya refugees living in temporary shelters will be especially vulnerable to the high winds. Potential outbreaks of cholera or acute watery diarrhoea outbreak is high during post monsson period. Mid-term review of the Joint Response Plan (JRP) is ongoing. UNICEF’s 2018 revised Humanitarian Action for Children includes the key components of the JRP, an emphasis on expanding support to the Bangladeshi community in Cox’s Bazar district and preparedness and response to other emergencies nationwide. To date, the rest of the country also has not faced any major floods. The preparedness plans are being strengthened including development of contingency programme documents, ensuring minimum prepositioning of supplies and building capacity of staff and partners.