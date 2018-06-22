Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation report No.34 (Rohingya influx) 3 - 16 June 2018

Highlights

• On 9 June, monsoon rains commenced, with heavy downpours and high winds that continued through 13 June, amounting to a total of 552 mm of rain; representing 66 per cent of the overall June average rainfall. During this period 17,977 refugees were affected, including 13 refugees injured and one child fatality in Kutupalong.

• Furthermore, 46 UNICEF-supported learning centres, three Diarrhoea Treatment Centres, and 10 Women-Friendly Spaces have been damaged by rains and landslides. UNICEF and partners are working to repair the damages, and tarpaulins are being dispatched from the warehouse to reinforce the structures.

• Most roads leading to the camps have been damaged, while the main military road that disects the biggest settlement has been closed by the Army, allowing access only to medical vehicles.

• UNICEF, along with the Department of Social Services (DSS), launched a cash support programme for unaccompanied, separated and orphan Rohingya children and their foster caregivers. On 10 June, the first tranche of cash support was distributed to the families.

• The Bangladesh 2018 HAC appeal is now 59 per cent funded with the generous support of its donors. However, an additional US$62 million is still required to fully deliver the Rohingya response.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

703,000 Children in need of humanitarian assistance (JRP March to December 2018)

1.3 million People in need - including refugees and host community (JRP March to December 2018)

379,166 Children (arrived since 25 August 2017) in need of humanitarian assistance (Based on ISCG SitRep 7 June 2018)

702,160 New arrivals since 25 August (ISCG SitRep, as of 7 June 2018)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The ongoing cyclone and monsoon season, which is expected to continue until November, will likely affect various parts of the country and especially the Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox’s Bazar. Since 9 June, heavy rains have caused flooding, landslides, and water logging. Risk of cholera or acute watery diarrhoea outbreak remains high during the monsoon season. The Joint Response Plan (JRP) for March to December 2018 was launched on 16 March, appealing for US$950.8 million, including US$113 million for UNICEF. UNICEF’s 2018 revised Humanitarian Action for Children includes the key components of the JRP, an emphasis on expanding support to the Bangladeshi community in Cox’s Bazar district and preparedness and response to other emergencies nationwide.