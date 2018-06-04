Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation report No.33 (Rohingya influx) 20 May – 2 June 2018

Highlights

• As part of monsoon risk mitigation, out of 25,000 Rohingya at very high risk of flood/landslide, 18,885 have been relocated to safer land. Additionally, 7,098 have also been relocated who are at risk and 11,172 people are planned to be relocated by 30 June.

• Final data from the second round of Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) Campaign conducted from 6 to 13 May 2013 confirms a total of 879,273 individuals aged one year and above (89 per cent of the target) were vaccinated.

• On the request of Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), UNICEF revised the Latrines Construction plans as per the unified WASH sector design. A total of additional 1,500 latrines will be now constructed with a sludge capacity storage increased by five times. The construction of 5,000 bathing cubicles and the decommissioning of 2,000 unhygienic latrine are ongoing. Plan is to complete by Mid-August, but may vary depending on the Monsoon.

• Around 45,000 people have been receiving safe water through water trucking at Hakimpara and Alikhali Camps and surface water treatment at Unchiprang Camp.

• The Bangladesh 2018 HAC appeal is 59 per cent funded with the generous support of its donors. However, an additional US$62 million is required to fully deliver the Rohingya response.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

703,000

Children in need of humanitarian assistance (JRP March to December 2018)

1.3 million

People in need - including refugees and host community (JRP March to December 2018)

379,166

Children (arrived since 25 August 2017) in need of humanitarian assistance (Based on ISCG SitRep 24 May 2018)

702,160

New arrivals since 25 August (ISCG SitRep, as of 24 May 2018)

UNICEF HAC Appeal

US$ 149.8 million

2018 US$ 149.8 million

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The ongoing cyclone and monsoon season, which is expected to continue until November will likely affect various parts of the country and especially the Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox’s Bazar. Heavy rains have not led to flooding at this point. Risks of cholera or acute watery diarrhoea outbreak remain high during the monsoon season.

The Joint Response Plan (JRP) for March to December 2018 was launched on 16 March, appealing for US$950.8 million, including US$113 million for UNICEF.

UNICEF’s 2018 revised Humanitarian Action for Children includes the key components of the JRP as well as an emphasis on expanding support to the Bangladeshi community in Cox’s Bazar district.