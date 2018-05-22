Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation report No.32 (Rohingya influx) 6 - 19 MAY 2018

Highlights

• Between 7 - 14 May, the ISCG reports that 10 landslides and 18 wind-storm related incidents occurred in the camps, affecting 1,560 households and 7,144 individuals. 37 UNICEF-supported learning centres were damaged after a few hours of rain and light gust of winds but quickly repaired.

• Between 6-13 May 2018, the second round of Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) campaign took place. It reached a total of 892,604 (91 per cent of the target) people above one year of age from both refugee and host communities, including 2,538 people in Naikhyongchhari between Bangladesh and Myanmar border.

• Initial findings from the water quality testing programme confirms that the major source of contamination is at the household level, with at least 70 per cent of water stored in the households being contaminated. Hygiene promotion activities continue to respond to this concern.

• UNICEF launched the revised Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) with consideration to changing humanitarian context and stronger engagement with host community. The HAC is 54 per cent funded and an additional US$ 68.6 million is required to fully deliver the Rohingya response.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

20 May 2018

703,000 Children in need of humanitarian assistance (JRP March to December 2018)

1.3 million People in need - including refugees and host community (JRP March to December 2018)

374,220

Children (arrived since 25 August 2017) in need of humanitarian assistance (Based on ISCG SitRep 10 May 2018)

693,000

New arrivals since 25 August (ISCG SitRep, as of 10 May 2018)

UNICEF Appeal 2018 US$ 149.8 million

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Both refugees and host communities in Cox’s Bazar are susceptible to environmental hazards associated with the ongoing cyclone and monsoon season which has started now and is expected to continue till November. At this point in time, other parts of the country are also receiving heavy rains but not to the point of flooding. Risks of cholera or acute watery diarrhoea outbreak will remain high during the monsoon season. Nutrition level of children continues to be monitored and children identified as severe acute malnourished (SAM) are provided treatment in the facilities.

An estimated 400,000 children need protection and education services, many requiring psychosocial support. The Joint Response Plan (JRP) for March to December 2018 was launched on 16 March, appealing for US$950.8 million, including US$113 million for UNICEF. UNICEF’s 2018 revised Humanitarian Action for Children includes the key components of the JRP as well as expanded support to the Bangladeshi community in Cox’s Bazar district.