Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation report No.21 (Rohingya influx) 4 February 2018

Highlights

As of January 31, 276,950 people have access to safe water through UNICEFsupported tube wells and treatment of surface water. However, the recent risk analysis for floods and landslides concluded that 50% of the water points may be at risk of floods in the main camp area. UNICEF is accelerating training for the WASH sector in preventing acute watery diarrhoea, , preparing for mass chlorination of water points and decommissioning of WASH facilities in risk areas.

Measles cases indicate a declining trend; 80 new cases were reported during the reporting period. 34 new cases of acute jaundice syndrome were reported with two deaths, bringing the total to 477 cases for 2018. Aetiology, clustering and preventive measures are being investigated. As of January 31, a total of 5,164 (37 deaths) suspected cases of diphtheria were reported since the start of the outbreak, with 384 suspected cases reported during the past week. The second round of the diphtheria vaccination campaign in the Rohingya community started on January 27. During the first five days, 141,715 children were covered (out of a target of 357,000 children).

During the reporting period, 449 new children aged 4-14 were enrolled in the learning centres, 103 new teachers were trained and three new learning centres were established and opened in the makeshift camps.

As of 3 February, UNICEF has 26 per cent funding available against its 2018 appeal requirement. Additional US$ 106.6 million is required to fully deliver on the Rohingya response in 2018 Situation

Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 27 January 2018, the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) reported that almost 688,0001 Rohingya refugees have entered Bangladesh since the attacks. Per ISCG’s rapid needs assessment, 58 per cent of new arrivals are children and 60 per cent are girls and women including a high number of pregnant (3 per cent) and lactating women (7 per cent). The estimated total affected population of existing refugees, new arrivals and host communities is 1.2 million people. 2 This includes 720,000 affected children in need of urgent humanitarian assistance including critical life-saving interventions.

Existing basic services for refugees and host communities have been overwhelmed due to the sudden and massive increase in population. The high population density in the settlements has increased the risk of disease outbreaks and 1.2 million people urgently require water and sanitation services. More than 17 million litres of clean water per day are needed and approximately 50,000 latrines with semi-permanent structures need to be constructed or maintained. Vaccination coverage amongst new arrivals is very low and deadly outbreaks of communicable diseases (measles and diphtheria) have already occurred. In the densely-populated settlements, with poor sanitation and hygiene conditions, an outbreak of cholera or acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) is a risk that is being addressed in the rainy/cyclone season preparation plan. Urgent nutrition needs have been prioritized for children under five (including infants), pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and adolescent girls, with 3 per cent of children suffering from life-threatening severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in the biggest settlement (Kutupalong). An estimated 400,000 Rohingya children are also in need of psychosocial support and other protection and education services.

The inter-agency Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), covering the period from September 2017 to February 2018, identified the need to immediately scale-up activities in the areas of WASH, health, nutrition and food security and shelter to save lives in both settlements and host communities. The “Rohingya Refugee Crisis Joint Response Plan” covering the period from March to December 2018 will ensure that the needs of the most vulnerable population will continue to be addressed.

UNICEF’s 2018 HAC was developed prior to the upcoming inter-agency Joint Response Plan (JRP) and will therefore be revisited later to ensure full alignment with the JRP.