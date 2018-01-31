31 Jan 2018

Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation report No.20 (Rohingya influx) 28 January 2018

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 28 Jan 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.22 MB)

Situation in Numbers

  • 720,000 Children in need of humanitarian assistance.

  • 1.2 million People in need (HRP 2017 - 18)

  • 399,040 Children (arrived since 25 August 2017) in need of humanitarian assistance

  • 688,000 New arrivals since 25 August (ISCG SitRep, as of January 27, 2018 )

Highlights

  • A risk analysis report for the coming rainy season estimates that 86,000 refuges are living in areas which will be flooded when rains intensify, and another 23,000 people are currently living on hillsides which may be at risk of landslides. Services including water points, health posts, learning centres are also at risk. UNICEF is accelerating preparedness activities in each sector.

  • Measles cases indicate a declining trend as 71 cases were reported during the third week of January. 131 new cases of acute jaundice syndrome were reported, bringing the total to 337 cases for 2018; As of 24 January,, a total of 4,778 suspected cases of diphtheria were reported, with 35 deaths, 443 new cases were reported during the past week. The second round of the diphtheria vaccination campaign in the Rohingya community started on 27 January, covering almost 357,000 children.

  • During the reporting period, 525 new children aged 4-14 were enrolled in the learning centres, 111 new teachers were trained and five new learning centres were established and opened in the makeshift camps.

  • At the start of the year, UNICEF has 26 per cent funding available against its 2018 appeal requirement. Additional US$ 107.2 million is required to fully deliver on the Rohingya response in 2018.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.