Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation report No.20 (Rohingya influx) 28 January 2018

A risk analysis report for the coming rainy season estimates that 86,000 refuges are living in areas which will be flooded when rains intensify, and another 23,000 people are currently living on hillsides which may be at risk of landslides. Services including water points, health posts, learning centres are also at risk. UNICEF is accelerating preparedness activities in each sector.

Measles cases indicate a declining trend as 71 cases were reported during the third week of January. 131 new cases of acute jaundice syndrome were reported, bringing the total to 337 cases for 2018; As of 24 January,, a total of 4,778 suspected cases of diphtheria were reported, with 35 deaths, 443 new cases were reported during the past week. The second round of the diphtheria vaccination campaign in the Rohingya community started on 27 January, covering almost 357,000 children.

During the reporting period, 525 new children aged 4-14 were enrolled in the learning centres, 111 new teachers were trained and five new learning centres were established and opened in the makeshift camps.