Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 60: 1 January to 30June 2022

Highlights

Bangladesh is facing multiple humanitarian crises, which include the residual impact of COVID-19, the protracted Rohingya refugee crisis and flooding among others.

In June 2022, 7.2 million people (3.5 million children) were affected by one of the worst floods in north-eastern Bangladesh in the past 122 years. UNICEF and partners' immediate response reached 946,000 people with lifesaving water and sanitation, child protection, health and nutrition services and supplies.

After the inundation, all water systems need disinfection and over 80 per cent require repair. Nearly all latrines of the most vulnerable families were damaged as poor-quality facilities could not withstand the floods effects.

With UNICEF support, over 305 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were shipped to Bangladesh. To date, over 70 per cent of Bangladeshi population have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and among Rohingya community, 75 per cent of the target in Cox's Bazar and 77 per cent of the target in Bhasan Char have received two doses.

UNICEF and the Department of Social Service supported 5,956,676 children and caregivers (2,931,810 female) to receive Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) through the social workforce.