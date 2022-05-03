Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 59: 1 January to 31 March 2022

Highlights

In Bangladesh 1,950,975 COVID-19 cases were confirmed with 29,122 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The omicron wave, which started late in 2021 reached its peak in January 2022 and declined thereafter. This is in line with the increasing COVID-19 vaccination coverage (74.7 per cent of the population), and the strict prevention measures implemented by the government.

During the reporting period, UNICEF and partners provided lifesaving support to 6,270 fire affected Rohingya and host community population in Camps 5 and 16 of Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar. This includes 1,997 women, 98 children (50 girls), 117 persons with disabilities and 425 children under five, pregnant and lactating women receiving supplies through the integrated nutrition centre, psychological support service by the Department of Social Services, primary health care, reconstruction of 96 latrines, 90 bathing space, 14 handwashing facilities and safe water supplies.

In Bhasan Char, a Vitamin A supplementation campaign took place in March reaching 4,034 children. On March 21-23, the first routine immunization reached 912 children under two. Also, a mini lab has been setup for monitoring and testing of water quality at source and point of use.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Bangladesh is hosting over 926,561 Rohingya refugees2 from Myanmar in 33 camps in Cox’s Bazar District and in Bhasan Char island, about 51 per cent of whom are children. The 2022 Joint Response Plan (JRP) was launched in March, with a budget of USD 881 Million, including USD 100 Million for the Bhasan Char response. As of March 31, 22,976 refugees have been relocated to Bhasan Char. Despite the provision of basic services, children face disease outbreaks, malnutrition, inadequate educational opportunities, and the risks related to neglect, exploitation and violence, including Gender Based Violence (GBV).

In the first quarter of 2022, 74 fire incidences have been reported, which have inversely disrupted humanitarian action in the camps. On 8 March, a fire broke out in Camp-5 which damaged 553 shelters; 460 were fully damaged; in addition, two Learning Centres (LC) and one Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) were also fully damaged; a four-years old boy sadly died, and four people were injured; 80 latrines, 15 tube-wells and 35 bathing spaces damaged3 . 48 UNICEFsupported LCs were safe, four of them however were converted into emergency safe shelters for 30 people, including ten children. Learning for 317 children (174 boys and 143 girls) who were enrolled in the affected four LCs, had been temporarily disrupted. UNICEF replaced the learning materials, which were stolen, to assist Jagorani Chakra Foundation partner to resume classes in four LCs of sub-block D6 from 20th March 2022. In the fire affected camp 5, 425 beneficiaries (children under five, and pregnant & lactating women - PLW) received support from integrated nutrition centre, 88 children (50 girls) received psychological support service through DSS, and 76 Rohingyas including 10 children received primary health care and 1,784 persons received ORS from UNICEF partner RTMI.

