Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 58: 1 January to 31 December 2021

Highlights

Bangladesh continued to face complex humanitarian emergencies. Over 918,800 Rohingya refugees1 are living in the world’s largest refugee settlement and millions of children and women are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, fires, cyclone, floods and landslides.

Globally, Bangladesh is among the top 32 countries in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases as of end of December 2021. The positivity rate was two per cent in the last week of December 2021 with the Omicron variant identified in the country. UNICEF made contributions to the vaccination efforts, resulting in 41.2 per cent partially vaccinated and 28.4 per cent fully vaccinated of the target population as of 26 December 2021.

UNICEF provided critical life-saving support to nearly 202,000 people in Cox's Bazar in 2021 (115,860 Rohingya refugees and 85,535 host community people). Fire affected 84,260 Rohingya refugees (43,086 female, 32 Children with Disabilities) in Camp 9, 8E & 8W and flood affected 117,135 people (31,600 Rohingya refugees and 85,535 Host community people) including 1,982 Person with Disabilities (PwD) and 56,633 women received emergency assistance from UNICEF.