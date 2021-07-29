Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 57: 1 January to 30 June 2021

Highlights

Bangladesh continues to face complex humanitarian emergencies. Over 884,000 Rohingya refugees are living in the world’s largest refugee settlement. The COVID-19 pandemic situation is deteriorating and on 26 May 2021, the Cyclone ‘Yaas’ affected 1.3 million people including 9 people dead on the west of Bangladesh. Millions of children and their families are likely to suffer from additional natural disasters such as cyclone and monsoon floods.

Globally, Bangladesh is among the top 30 countries in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 30 June. The COVID-19 pandemic is worsening rapidly especially in the border districts and the daily positivity rate of COVID-19 varied due to the community transmission of the Delta variant. About three percent of people have been vaccinated so far, and the mass inoculation campaign stumbled due to suspension of vaccine supplies.