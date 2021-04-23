Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 56: 1 January to 31 March 2021

Highlights

Bangladesh continue to face a complex humanitarian emergency with over 877,710 Rohingya refugees living in Cox’s Bazar District and highly dependent on international aid, and with a rapidly worsening COVID-19 pandemic in the country. This situation may be further aggravated by the forthcoming cyclone and monsoon season which puts millions of children and their families at risk.

Globally, Bangladesh has the thirty third highest caseload of confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 31 March. The mass inoculation campaign started in February with 7 million vaccine doses. So far, around 5.5 million people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.