Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 56: 1 January to 31 March 2021
Highlights
Bangladesh continue to face a complex humanitarian emergency with over 877,710 Rohingya refugees living in Cox’s Bazar District and highly dependent on international aid, and with a rapidly worsening COVID-19 pandemic in the country. This situation may be further aggravated by the forthcoming cyclone and monsoon season which puts millions of children and their families at risk.
Globally, Bangladesh has the thirty third highest caseload of confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 31 March. The mass inoculation campaign started in February with 7 million vaccine doses. So far, around 5.5 million people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
On 22 March 2021, a massive fire broke out in three Rohingya camps directly affecting 48,300 individuals. A number of UNICEF-supported facilities were also destroyed or damaged including a Primary Health Centre, 148 learning centres, two nutrition facilities, six water supply networks, 750 latrines, 280 bathing spaces and one information and feedback centres.
UNICEF and implementing partners have been responding to the emergency right from Day 1 of fire incident to provide healthcare and clean water, install temporary latrines, provide shelter for displaced families in the learning centres and reunite children separated from their families. US$ 3.9 million is required to reconstruct damaged facilities and restore life-saving services.