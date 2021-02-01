Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 55: 1 January to 31 December 2020

Highlights

With the generous support of its donors, UNICEF supported the Government of Bangladesh and other humanitarian actors to prevent and respond to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 in the Rohingya camps and host communities. This response included accelerate risk communication and hygiene promotion; the delivery of $4.5 million in personal protective equipment and medical supplies to NGO and government health facilities and the establishment of a severe acute respiratory infection isolation and treatment centre.

By adapting modalities and intensifying outreach, the government, UNICEF, and partners were able to return critical health, nutrition and child protection services to pre-pandemic levels by the third quarter of 2020. UNICEF and partners provided health care consultations to 265,000 persons, treated nearly 7,500 children for severe acute malnutrition and ensured psychosocial support for 103,000 children.