Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 54: Mid-Year 2020

Highlights

With the confirmation of the first COVID-19 cases in Cox’s Bazar District in late March, access to the Rohingya camps was restricted to critical services only, and learning and multipurpose centres were closed. Utilization of health and nutrition services dropped by half in April and May due to decreased staffing and fear of infection before starting to rebound in June.

UNICEF has mobilized all available resources to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on Rohingya and host community children by disseminating lifesaving messages; scaling up handwashing points and hygiene promotion; adopting infection and control measures at all service points; and adopting alternative modalities including home-based caregiver-led learning and one-on-one psychosocial support.