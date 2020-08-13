Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 54: Mid-Year 2020
Attachments
Highlights
With the confirmation of the first COVID-19 cases in Cox’s Bazar District in late March, access to the Rohingya camps was restricted to critical services only, and learning and multipurpose centres were closed. Utilization of health and nutrition services dropped by half in April and May due to decreased staffing and fear of infection before starting to rebound in June.
UNICEF has mobilized all available resources to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on Rohingya and host community children by disseminating lifesaving messages; scaling up handwashing points and hygiene promotion; adopting infection and control measures at all service points; and adopting alternative modalities including home-based caregiver-led learning and one-on-one psychosocial support.
Approval to introduce the Myanmar Curriculum in the camps was granted by the Government of Bangladesh in January 2020. UNICEF, UNHCR and Education Sector partners have undertaken preparatory activities to launch the curriculum for grades 6 to 9 targeting 10,000 students when learning centres reopen.