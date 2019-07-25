Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 52 (Rohingya Influx), 22 July 2019

Highlights

• In the first half of 2019, UNICEF and its partners have:

Admitted 8,598 Rohingya children to 35 outpatient therapeutic programmes for the treatment of severe acute malnutrition;

Fully immunized 56,494 infants in camps and host communities, protecting them against measles, diphtheria and other diseases;

Reached 250,000 Rohingya refugees with safe water. Fourteen piped water networks have been completed, meaning 84,500 or one-third of the refugees in the UNICEF’s area of responsibility are accessing water chlorinated during distribution;

Provided psychosocial support for 58,427 children to contribute to the mental, social and emotional well-being;

Ensured access to learning for 192,063 (49 per cent girls) Rohingya children aged 4 to 14 years in 2,167 learning centres.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

According to the ISCG, 7,796 refugees were affected by 130 weather-related incidents in June. UNICEF is working closely with partners to provide essential WASH, health, nutrition, education and child protection services to the affected population.

As the monsoon is expected to intensify in coming months, UNICEF is scaling up its preparedness measures by reinforcing, decommissioning or relocating facilities identified to be at high-risk. Contingency stock is being prepositioned and hygiene promotion activities have been intensified across the camps, including for diarrhea prevention. This includes a mass awareness campaign at field-level focused on the intensification of safe water chain-related activities such as household-level water treatment and storage paired with the distribution of water treatment products.