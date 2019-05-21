21 May 2019

Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 50 (Rohingya Influx), 1 to 30 April 2019

from UN Children's Fund
Published on 15 May 2019
Highlights

  • Across 34 camps, 111,786 households were reached with key cyclone preparedness messages, and community and religious leaders were mobilized to disseminate these messages to their communities. UNICEF partner Radio NAF also aired radio programmes on cyclone preparedness.

  • The Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS+) was launched. The web-based CPIMS+ collects, organizes, stores and disseminates case management data in a uniform way that facilitates data sharing at all levels. Fifteen agencies are using the system to manage 10,868 cases.

  • With the Civil Surgeon’s office, UNICEF undertook a SMART survey in Pekua Upazila (sub-district) which found a global acute malnutrition rate of 12.4 per cent, including a severe acute malnutrition rate of 1.2 per cent. These rates are similar to those found in the refugee population.

Situation in Numbers

15 May 2019
683,000
Children in need of humanitarian assistance
(UNICEF HAC 2019)
1.2 million
People in need - including both refugees and host community
(UNICEF HAC 2019)
501,247
Rohingya children in need of assistance
(estimation based on ISCG SitRep for April 2019)
911,359
Total Rohingya population in need of assistance
(Based on ISCG SitRep for April 2019)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Severe cyclonic storm, Fani, intensified over west-central and adjoining south-west and south-east Bay of Bengal in the early hours of 30 April, bringing with it high winds and heavy rainfall to India. A number of preparedness works took place both in Cox’s Bazar and rest of the country. UNICEF, the humanitarian sectors and the concerned implementing partners are continuing preparedness activities and prepositioning of supplies in anticipation of more severe weather events in the coming months. Cyclone preparations are also ongoing across all camps in addition to emergency preparedness and response plan by the concerned government authorities.

