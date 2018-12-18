Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 45 (Rohingya Influx), December 2018

Highlights

• UNICEF worked closely with its sector partners to run a ‘Back to Learning’ campaign through which all children in camps were encouraged to undertake a learning competency assessment, ensuring they are placed in the correct level in their learning centres.

• UNICEF and the Government along with partners are conducting the fourth and last round of oral cholera vaccination campaign from 17 November to 13 December targeting 330,000 people over 1 year in the Rohingya and host communities. As of 10 December, 217,652 refugees and 80,671 members of the host community had been vaccinated.

• The Bangladesh 2018 HAC appeal is 91 per cent funded with the generous support of its donors. However, an additional US$14.1 million is required to fully deliver UNICEF’s response to meet Rohingya and host community needs.

• UNICEF provides non-formal basic education to 139,920 children with support from 4,125 trained teachers. So far UNICEF has built 1,428 Learning Centres (LCs) with another 153 LCs under construction out of 2,123 planned LCs. The remaining 542 LCs will be constructed once approval is received from the relevant authorities.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

General elections will be conducted on the 30 December 2018. UNICEF is ensuring that contingencies are in place for the continuation of lifesaving services in case of any interruptions in the current response.

The 2019 JRP has been validated and in the final stages of completion pending review and approval from Government at National Level. UNICEF is finalizing its Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal for next year. The 2019 HAC will including the requirements under the JRP along with broader support to the affected host communities, and emergency preparedness and response nationwide.

Following the attempt to organize an initial repatriation last November, not a single refugee express interest to voluntary return back to Myanmar. It is now clear that the condition is not ready for any repatriation in Myanmar. UNICEF supports UNHCR’s stance on repatriation which is, “upon the free and informed decision by refugees, on an individual basis, to return”.