Bangladesh | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021

to assist 60 000 people

FAO requires USD 7.2 million

period January–December 2021

Cox’s Bazar is one of the poorest and most vulnerable districts in Bangladesh, with development indicators that are far below the national average. Addressing the food security and livelihood needs of both refugees and host communities will require strengthening food systems, localizing production, enhancing market linkages and strengthening sustainable natural resource management.

