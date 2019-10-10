10 Oct 2019

Bangladesh: Humanitarian Response and Recovery Plan: Monitoring Dashboard (October 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 06 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (193.64 KB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rainfall occurred during the first half of July which triggered widespread flooding.

Floods damaged and destroyed vital infrastructures including 6,641 kilometers of roads, 1,275 bridges and culverts as well as 1,515 kilometers of embankments. With the support of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR), the humanitarian community conducted a Joint Needs Assessment (JNA). Among the 28 districts affected by the floods, the JNA report identified nine (9) most severely affected districts: Jamalpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Sylhet, Sirajganj, Tangail, Sunamganj, Bogura, Bandarban. In those districts, 85% of the overall displacement occurred equivalent to 261,499 persons including 57,406 school-age children (29,407 boys and 28,002 girls).

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.