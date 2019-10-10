Bangladesh: Humanitarian Response and Recovery Plan: Monitoring Dashboard (October 2019)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rainfall occurred during the first half of July which triggered widespread flooding.

Floods damaged and destroyed vital infrastructures including 6,641 kilometers of roads, 1,275 bridges and culverts as well as 1,515 kilometers of embankments. With the support of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR), the humanitarian community conducted a Joint Needs Assessment (JNA). Among the 28 districts affected by the floods, the JNA report identified nine (9) most severely affected districts: Jamalpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Sylhet, Sirajganj, Tangail, Sunamganj, Bogura, Bandarban. In those districts, 85% of the overall displacement occurred equivalent to 261,499 persons including 57,406 school-age children (29,407 boys and 28,002 girls).