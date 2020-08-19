Bangladesh - Heavy Rains in Cox's Bazar (DG ECHO, ISCG, BMD, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2020)

Heay rain and gusty winds over the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar this week have affected 10,117 people (1,208 households), including 775 displaced people across 34 Rohingya refugee camps in Ukhia and Teknaf. 1,900 shelters were damaged as well as other infrastructure.

Flooding has also been reported at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhongchhari Upazila of Cox’s Bazar, where thousands of Rohingya refugees remain stranded.

The ongoing monsoon and COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating the suffering of affected refugees.DG ECHO's humanitarian partners are responding with immediate assistance.

More heavy rain and wind is expected for many locations in Cox’s Bazar district over the next 24 hours.