Bangladesh - Heavy Rains in Cox's Bazar (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 May 2018)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 14 May 2018 — View Original
- Rohingya refugee camps around Cox’s Bazar were hit by heavy rains on 12 May in the morning. The rains caused destruction in 27 camps and settlements where the refugees reside, including the megacamp of Kutupalong.
- The assessment teams of DG ECHO partner organisations report that 7 112 people were affected (1 551 families), with 704 individual shelters, 20 latrines and 1 water point damaged. Humanitarian agencies are responding with immediate assistance.
- Partners are also continuing with their efforts of preparing the refugee and host communities for additional rains that are expected in the coming days and weeks.