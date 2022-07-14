Bangladesh: Health Sector Cox's Bazar - Quarter 2/2022 Bulletin

HIGHLIGHTS

● One high-profile visit by the UNHCR Commissioner called on the global community to redouble support for the Rohingya refugees.

● Partners are scaling up Emergency Preparedness and Response in Q2/2022 in anticipation of the seasonal monsoon rains that often lead to landslides and flooding with interrupted access to essential services.

● The HS partners have developed a plan for sustainable and integrated COVID-19 preparedness and response based on the local epidemiological data and disease patterns. This includes a reprioritized SARI ITC bed capacity to about 240 beds by end of 2022.

● There is an ongoing multi-sector response to the Dengue outbreak. By June 2022 (Epi Week 26), 4 368 cases and 02 deaths were reported,

Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) of 0.05%.

● The scabies incidence has dramatically declined by 77% with the prevalence in most of the camps estimated at 2-4% compared to more than 10% in Q1/2022.

● The Health Sector is conducting a health facility rationalization exercise with the final report expected by end of July 2022

● The partners are experiencing a significant and early funding shortfall this year. By the end of June 2022, of the Health Sector’s appeal, only 45% of USD 110 million was received or committed. Health Posts, Primary Healthcare Clinics, and Field Hospitals that provide critical lifesaving health services are most affected - 51% unfunded.