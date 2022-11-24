Bangladesh: Health Sector Cox's Bazar - Monthly Bulletin (October 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

In October 2022, cyclonic storm Sitrang hit Cox’s Bazar with windspeeds of up to 62 kilometers/hour in the cyclone center. No health facility was damaged/affected. There was one minor injury and no death from the storm. All other health service delivery continued normally in October 2022.

● A total of 467 000 OPD Consultations were provided with minor ailments and acute medical conditions accounting for 85% of the consultations

● The COVID-19 incidence has declined despite the low testing rate. In October, about 158 cases were diagnosed, with no deaths.

● The incidence of both Dengue and Conjunctivitis has substantially declined in the camps with the disease-specific responses scaled back to routine activities.

● The Health Sector completed the JRP 2023 Peer Review that selected 14 appealing partners (5 UN, 07 INGO, 2NNGO) with an estimated appeal of USD 84 million- representing 24% from 2022 JRP. To ensure a harmonized interpretation and implementation of the recently approved Health Sector Patient Referral SOP, the CICs and law enforcement officers in the camps received a 2-days coordination briefing in a workshop session.

● In response to the persistent Diphtheria transmission, a Penta and Td vaccination campaign is planned for November 2022, targeting all (419 613) refugees 6 weeks- < 15 years.

● The Health Sector is planning the 2022 Cluster Coordination Performance Monitoring by Dec 2022