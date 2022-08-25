Bangladesh: Health Sector Cox's Bazar - Monthly Bulletin (July 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

● The overall response capacity has remained steady with about 140 health facilities and 1400 community health workers supported by 77 partners. Four primary healthcare facilities were closed over a funding shortfall.

● Access to health services remained stable with a 6-months utilization rate of 2.9 consultations per person. The most common (40%) reasons for consultations were due to skin diseases, hypertension, diabetes, and injuries.

● In July, there was a mild rise in COVID-19 with an average Test Positivity Rate of 10.

● Half of the total refugee population in Cox’s Bazar has now received two doses of the COVID19 vaccine.

● During reporting period, a moderate decline in Dengue infections was recorded with Camp 3 accounting for 48% of the cases.

● UNHCR has opened a new secondary care facility, the Ukhiya UNHCR Specialized Hospital to reduce the need for patients to travel to Cox’s Bazar or Chattogram for treatment. Services include outpatient surgery, dental care, eye care, orthopaedics, and trauma care.

● Health Sector health facility rationalization assessment has been completed with data analysis and recommendation planned for August 2022.

● The government (RRRC and MoH) have endorsed the Health Sector Referral SOP.