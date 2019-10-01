01 Oct 2019

Bangladesh: Halt Plans to Fence-In Rohingya Refugees

Report
from Human Rights Watch
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original

Barbed Wire, Guard Towers to Deny Freedom of Movement

(New York) – The Bangladesh government’s plans for barbed wire and guard towers around Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar violate refugees’ rights to freedom of movement, Human Rights Watch said today. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan announced the plan on September 26, 2019, saying it was specifically ordered by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

While the authorities have a duty to protect camp residents, security measures should not infringe upon basic rights and humanitarian needs. The proposed measures do not meet the standards of necessity and proportionality for restricting free movement under international human rights law.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened Bangladesh’s borders to Rohingya refugees fleeing mass atrocities in Myanmar, but she now seems intent on turning the camps into essentially open air prisons,” said Brad Adams, Asia director. “By cutting the refugees off from the outside world, the Bangladesh government risks squandering the global goodwill it had earned.”

On September 4, the Bangladesh Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defense recommended building a security fence around the camps “so that no one can come out of the camps and no one can enter inside the camps.” Instead of protecting the security of refugees, denying them all freedom of movement infringes on a fundamental right. It also places them at serious risk should they need to evacuate in an emergency or obtain emergency medical and other humanitarian services.

The government announcement comes just a few weeks after the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission directed all telecommunication operators to shut down 3G and 4G services in the camps. Camp residents report that high-speed service has remained shut down since September 10. Humanitarian aid workers reported that the shutdown has [seriously hampered](https://reliefweb.int/node/ 3303458) their ability to effectively assist the nearly one million refugees.

The United Nations Human Rights Committee has recognized that the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Bangladesh is a party, applies “without discrimination between citizens and aliens,” including refugees. The committee noted, “Aliens have the full right to liberty and security of the person.... They have the right to liberty of movement.”

Bangladesh security forces have contributed to increasing tension and danger in the camps. The Bangladesh government has increased the military presence in the camps, but refugees said these forces were harassing them instead of protecting them. A police official reported that since the murder of a local politician, Omar Faruk, on August 22, law enforcement officers have killed at least 13 Rohingya refugees in “crossfire.” He said that 11 of them were allegedly involved in Faruk’s murder. “Crossfire” killings are frequently extrajudicial killings by law enforcement. On September 16, UN human rights experts called for “an independent, impartial and effective investigation into all deaths that have occurred with regards to this case.” No one has been arrested for these killings.

“Denying refugees all movement and cutting off their communication is not an appropriate response to security concerns,” Adams said. “The Bangladesh government should be protecting refugees who have fled mass atrocities, not subjecting them to further abuse.”

Human Rights Watch:
© Copyright, Human Rights Watch - 350 Fifth Avenue, 34th Floor New York, NY 10118-3299 USA

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.