In appreciation of her role in helping Rohingya refugees Bangladesh government praises Qatar Charity's relief efforts Qatar Charity received a letter of thanks and appreciation from the Government of Bangladesh in appreciation for its humanitarian operations on Basan Char Island to support and assist Rohingya refugees.

Qatar Charity was classified by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief in the Government of the Republic of Bangladesh as one of the largest organizations in response to the relief of Rohingya refugees and considered that Qatar Charity's intervention helped it to carry out its relief operations smoothly.

Total beneficiaries

Since 2021, Qatar Charity has been providing the necessary relief on the island of Bhasan Char, whether it is food aid or other items, as the number of beneficiaries reached about 123,000 Rohingya refugees.

Support and assistance

The Rohingya refugees on the island expressed their happiness with the relief aid that Qatar Charity provides regularly to them.

One of the refugee women, Sakina, said: "There are many difficulties and problems on Bhasan Char Island, but we do not complain about a food crisis. We get food and other necessities from Qatar Charity, so we thank them and the philanthropists in the State of Qatar."

For his part, 55-year-old Lal Muhammad said: "I came to this remote island about two years ago, and since our arrival, we have been receiving aid from Qatar Charity, which has always supported and helped us manage our family needs."

In a related context, the owner of Banco stated: "Qatar Charity provides us with aid regularly, so thank you to the philanthropists in Qatar and Qatar Charity. We always pray to God to reward them on our behalf for their assistance."

new aid

Qatar Charity continues its humanitarian assistance to the island, as it provided gas cylinders this month, benefiting 23,000 refugees, and the necessary food aid was provided to them.

It is worth noting that Bangladesh hosts more than 1.1 million Rohingya in the camps of Cox's Bazar and Basan Char Island.

Part of the Rohingya refugees has benefited from digging and equipping more than 200 deep wells in the coastal areas to provide safe drinking water.