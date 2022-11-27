Bangladesh: Food Security and Vulnerability Monitoring (mVAM) September 2022

mVAM system

The remote food security monitoring system (mVAM) was launched in July 2022 and collects data via telephone interviews from households across Bangladesh. Data was collected from 1,200 respondents randomly selected across eight divisions since July; thus, the report is entirely based on these surveyed households. The mVAM survey was launched to provide near real-time analytics on food security and essential needs analysis across the country. It allows regular assessment of the impact of shocks, including the developing global food crises, the COVID-19 pandemic, and floods. The mVAM survey was set to report with a 8 percent margin of error for divisionally representativeness at a 95 percent confidence level.

Note that phone interviews are more prone to bias and should be interpreted carefully. It is a random survey and does not produce official statistics. It is not a panel survey, but the household economic category is based on their occupation, and thus, it is assumed that there is homogeneity for comparison. WFP is working with the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics to establish a sustainable food security surveillance system.

Highlights