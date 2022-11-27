Bangladesh: Food Security and Vulnerability Monitoring (mVAM) September 2022

mVAM system
The remote food security monitoring system (mVAM) was launched in July 2022 and collects data via telephone interviews from households across Bangladesh. Data was collected from 1,200 respondents randomly selected across eight divisions since July; thus, the report is entirely based on these surveyed households. The mVAM survey was launched to provide near real-time analytics on food security and essential needs analysis across the country. It allows regular assessment of the impact of shocks, including the developing global food crises, the COVID-19 pandemic, and floods. The mVAM survey was set to report with a 8 percent margin of error for divisionally representativeness at a 95 percent confidence level.
Note that phone interviews are more prone to bias and should be interpreted carefully. It is a random survey and does not produce official statistics. It is not a panel survey, but the household economic category is based on their occupation, and thus, it is assumed that there is homogeneity for comparison. WFP is working with the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics to establish a sustainable food security surveillance system.
Highlights
A slight improvement in the overall food security situation was observed from an average national trend of the households surveyed in July, August, and September. However, disaggregated analysis of the households in income groups revealed that medium and low-income households struggled to cope with the loss of income, negative coping, and high food prices. The low-income households surveyed exhibited severe food consumption gaps and applied crisis to emergency coping mechanisms to meet their required food and essential needs.
On a national average, 83 percent of households were food secure or marginally food secure as per WFP’s comprehensive food security indicator, and 17 percent of households reported moderate to severe food insecurity in September. On average, more than one-third of the surveyed households were in better livelihood conditions having access to food without any negative coping mechanism. None of the surveyed households in the Sylhet division scored food secure. However, in September, households reported a slightly significant recovery from the food gaps, negative coping, flood impact, and income losses.
In all the divisions, a significant percentage of households reported income loss over the last six months, which was very high in Khulna, Dhaka, Sylhet, and Barishal. On the contrary, 88 percent of households reported increased household expenditure, similar to August.
The high-income group continues to perform comparatively better; 98 percent were marginally food secure.