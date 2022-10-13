Bangladesh: Food Security and Vulnerability Monitoring (mVAM) August 2022

mVAM system

The remote food security monitoring system (mVAM) was launched in July 2022 and collects data via telephone interviews from households across Bangladesh. Data was collected from 1,200 sampled households across eight divisions. The mVAM survey was launched to provide near real-time analytics on food security and essential needs analysis across the country. It allows for assessing the impact of shocks, including the developing global food crises, the COVID19 pandemic, and floods. Note that phone interviews are more prone to bias and should be interpreted carefully.

Highlights

Global food crises and fuel price hikes continued to impact the food commodity prices in Bangladesh, as global food prices remain at a 10 year high despite declining slightly in recent months.

In August, 22 percent of the surveyed households were moderately food insecure, an improvement from 29 percent reported in July. Amongst the different income groups, 42 percent of the low-income households were moderately food insecure and were in a deteriorating situation concerning all the indicators. Households continued to apply food-based and livelihood coping mechanisms, and their exhaustion was reported due to severe price hikes, unemployment, sickness, and the adverse impact of natural hazards.

Concerning food consumption in August, an average of 68 percent of households surveyed had an adequate diet, compared to 50 percent in July. The survey revealed that the nutrient uptake worsened in August amongst the low and medium-income household groups, especially intake of heme iron, which was remarkably low. The highincome group remained stable and consistent in all aspects of food security indicators compared to other groups, except for a few minor changes. There had been a significant decrease in income in August with an increase in expenditure. The low and medium-income groups were the hardest hit by recurrent shocks. These continuous food insecurity shocks have major implications for the future ability of households to become resilient.