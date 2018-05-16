Bangladesh: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated May 15, 2018

Situation

Attacks by armed actors on Burmese security posts in August 2017 and subsequent military operations in Rakhine state, home to the majority of Rohingya Muslims in Burma, has caused a major humanitarian crisis in neighboring Bangladesh. The violence in Burma has forced nearly 700,000 Rohingya refugees to flee to southeastern Bangladesh, joining more than 212,000 Rohingya living in the country prior to August 2017, according to the UN.

Most of these refugees currently reside in temporary settlements near Cox’s Bazar, where they suffer from high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition. The concentration of refugees in southeastern Bangladesh is the highest in the world, and the host communities are largely impacted by the influx, the UN reports.

Recurring natural disasters, such as floods and cyclones, continue to exacerbate poverty-related issues, including food insecurity and malnutrition in many parts of the country. While levels of extreme poverty are in decline, approximately 31 percent of Bangladeshis still live below the national poverty line, according to the UN World Food Program (WFP).