Bangladesh - Floods update (IFRC, FFWC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 July 2020)

Monsoon rain continues to hit Bangladesh, leaving at least 2.2 million people affected in 18 Districts, as reported by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

According to media, the number of fatalities has reached 67. Thousands of people in low-lying areas are affected by flood or landslide events. Approximately 56,000 people were displaced to 1,086 flood shelters across 18 Districts. Road communication in some areas was damaged by floods, isolating several sub-districts.

Food and relief items are being provided by humanitarian partners to those affected, while the country continues to deal with COVID-19 crisis that is compounding the existing vulnerabilities.