Bangladesh - Floods update (DG ECHO, MoDMR, BMD, FFWC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 July 2020)
- The most prolonged floods since 1988 persist in Bangladesh, major rivers are flowing above the danger mark in the districts of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura, and Sirajganj.
- Riverbank erosion, already visible in multiple locations, is expected to intensify. Flood protection infrastructure such as embankments, dykes, dams and sluices were breached. As per projections, it is unlikely that the water will recede before mid-August.
- Based on the National Disaster Response Coordination Center (NDRCC), 4.7 million people are affected and 984,819 houses inundated. More than 150,000 ha of paddy fields were damaged, along with thousands of latrines and tube wells.
- As per the Needs Assessment Working Group report, 24% of the country is inundated, approximately 56,000 people have been displaced in 1,086 flood shelters. Several districts are isolated due to road communication damaged. Over 1,900 schools are damaged, leaving 807,467 children without access to education.
- The pandemic puts further challenges to the response and assistance to the most affected communities. Partners engaged in the emergency assistance are adopting all precautions to mitigate the propagation of the virus.