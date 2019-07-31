Bangladesh: Floods put 7.6 million at risk, Red Cross Red Crescent announces tenfold increase in assistance

Dhaka/Kuala Lumpur/Geneva, 31 July 2019 – Continued heavy rainfalls in Bangladesh combined with severe flooding in neighbouring countries have led to the highest river water levels in a century putting 7.6 million people at risk of hunger and disease.

Floods have left hundreds of thousands stranded in northern and north-eastern parts of the country and damaged more than 600,000 homes. Families are forced to live in unsanitary conditions and lack safe drinking water and adequate shelter, raising fears of wide-spread disease outbreaks. Communities are also reporting food shortages as more than 160,000 hectares of farmland have been damaged.

Azmat Ulla, the Head of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Bangladesh Office said: "When I was in Bogura district this week, families who lost their homes and are now camping on road embankments told me they desperately need food, water and healthcare. Others said they have two crops a year. With the loss of one, they worry about feeding their families in the coming months. More floods are expected, so the situation is dire."

IFRC has launched an emergency appeal for nearly 7 million Swiss francs (7 million US dollars / 6.4 million euros) to support the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society in reaching 150,000 people affected by the floods in the worst-hit districts with food, clean water, hygiene items, tarpaulins and tools, and health care services. Families will also be supported in rebuilding their livelihoods.

Md. Feroz Salah Uddin, Secretary General of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society said: "More than 775 of our volunteers and staff are already in the flood-affected communities providing critical relief supplies to thousands of people but we urgently need to reach many more. Every day we hear of more families being at risk -- sleeping out in the open or in makeshift shelter, not having enough food and drinking water, and contracting diseases such as pneumonia and skin infections."

