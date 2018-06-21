21 Jun 2018

Bangladesh: Floods in Moulvibazar and Sylhet, Briefing note – 20 June 2018

from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 20 Jun 2018
Heavy rainfall recorded in northeastern Bangladesh since 12 June exacerbated by a sudden increase of river water levels due to upstream flooding in India resulted in severe flooding in Moulvibazar and Sylhet districts. Flooding affected the majority of upazilas in both districts, leading to severe infrastructure damage and acute needs.

Over 2,000,000 people live in the most affected upazilas. At least 250,000 of them have been affected, and over 12,000 reside in temporary shelters in Moulvibazar. An estimated 570,000 people have also been affected in Sylhet.

Anticipated scope and scale

There is no heavy rainfall forecast for next days in Sylhet division, however flooding might still be exacerbated by ongoing rainfall in India. The water levels are expected to further decrease and fall below danger levels in Moulvibazar in the coming days. However, they will remain above danger levels in Sylhet district.

It is highly likely that there will be repeated episodes of flooding in Sylhet division until the end of the monsoon season in September.

