Bangladesh floods – “I’ve never seen anything like this before”

Islamic Relief teams on the ground in flood-hit northeast Bangladesh say many families remain trapped by flood water and are running out of food.
The situation is expected to get worse as more heavy rainfall is expected over the next 48 hours and river levels continue to rise. Around 4.3 million people are now affected by the floods – the worst Bangladesh has seen so far this century.
Islamic Relief teams are using boats to rescue stranded people and to distribute emergency aid including dry food, hygiene kits and cash. So far the team has rescued more than 500 families that were trapped by the flood water in Sylhet and Sumanganj.
**Jakir Hossain, Islamic Relief coordinator in Sylhet, just returned on one of the boats rescuing people and delivering emergency supplies around the town: **
“I have never seen anything like this before. I saw dead bodies floating in the water, and dead animals washed up. The extent of the damage is horrendous. More than 90% of the city is flooded and tens of buildings are completely underwater. The floods have destroyed everything. Right now there is no electricity, transport or internet connection.
People urgently need help, but it’s hard to reach them as many areas are completely cut off. The only way to get to them is by boats.
During one of our missions there was a child stuck in the water and we were able to save him before he drowned.
Back in the town I met a couple of teenagers wading through the street. They told me they were from a flooded village and they had managed to swim to the town, but their parents were still trapped in the village, hoping to be rescued.
I am expecting the situation in remote areas to be even worse. Most people are trapped there and we haven’t been able to reach them yet. They do not have access to food and water and I don’t know how long they will be able to last.
Even in the town the water rose so fast – 5 feet in one night – and people fled their homes in a hurry and they didn’t have time to grab clothes or essential items. They only have what they were wearing. Now they are living in schools and emergency shelters, or in makeshift tents on the side of the streets. The situation in the shelters is terrible. In one of the shelters we visited three people died. There are rising cases of acute diarrhoea and water borne diseases, as there are few sanitation facilities and the drinking water is contaminated.
People are desperately hungry, and some now haven’t eaten for a day or two. People tell us they will die if they have to remain in the shelters.”