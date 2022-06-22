Bangladesh floods – “I’ve never seen anything like this before”

Islamic Relief teams on the ground in flood-hit northeast Bangladesh say many families remain trapped by flood water and are running out of food.

The situation is expected to get worse as more heavy rainfall is expected over the next 48 hours and river levels continue to rise. Around 4.3 million people are now affected by the floods – the worst Bangladesh has seen so far this century.

Islamic Relief teams are using boats to rescue stranded people and to distribute emergency aid including dry food, hygiene kits and cash. So far the team has rescued more than 500 families that were trapped by the flood water in Sylhet and Sumanganj.

**Jakir Hossain, Islamic Relief coordinator in Sylhet, just returned on one of the boats rescuing people and delivering emergency supplies around the town: **