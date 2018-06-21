Bangladesh: Floods - Information Bulletin n° 1

This bulletin is being issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is not seeking funding or other assistance from donors for this operation. The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) will, however, accept direct assistance to provide support to the affected population.

The situation Heavy monsoon rains have been affecting some parts of Bangladesh since 9 June 2018. More than 20 people have lost their lives and hundreds of thousands of people are affected in south-easterrn part of Bangladesh including Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Bandorban, Chattagram districts, as well as eastern part of the country including Moulvibazar and Sylhet districts.

In the south-eastern part of Bangladesh, heavy downpours and high winds started on 9 June through 13 June triggering floods and landslides. At least 12 people have been killed after heavy pre-monsoon rain lashed, including two people from Rakhine.

Bangladesh's meteorological office said the Cox's Bazar area where many of the refugees live in makeshift shelters on bare hillsides had 138 millimetres (5.4 inches) of rain. According to Oxfam’s report on 19 June, the monsoon rains falling on the refugee camps near Cox’s Bazar have caused over 130 landslides, damaged 3,300 shelters and affected 28,000 refugees.

Bridges, drainage channels, access roads and water points were also damaged. According to Inter Sector Coordination Group’s report on 13 June, emergency life-saving response remains an urgent priority. The Government of Bangladesh‘s (GoB) District Commissioner (DC) activated an Emergency Control Room (ECR) based in Cox’s Bazar with field locations in Ukhia and Teknaf, and facilitated the coordination, communication and emergency response through relevant GoB entities. GoB were also working to relocate People from Rakhine who were affected by floods to safer places, and repairing the damaged infrastructure. Situation in the southern part is now improved, there is no warning issued by the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) currently.

In the eastern part, the floods situation gets worse since 13 June when the flood control dams along the Monu and Dhalai rivers collapsed and submerged surrounding areas due to heavy downpour in Tripura State, northeast India. As of 20 June, more than seven rivers are above danger levels according to FFWC.

Approximately 54,020 families in Moulvibazar district and 105,100 families in Sylhet district are affected, and eight people in Moulvibazar district have been killed. According to National disaster response coordination center (NDRCC) situation report dated 20 June, around 12,405 people have been moved to 67 emergency shelters. The existing flood situation in Moulvibazar district may continue improving, while the existing flood situation in Sylhet district may remain steady in the next 24 hours.

The local government has been evacuating flood affected people from high risk areas. According to (NDRCC) situation report dated 20 June, the government has distributed 1,167 tonnes of rice, 500 packets of dry food and BDT 1,340,000 (CHF 16,750) among flood affected families in Moulvibazar and Sylhet districts. A total of 74 medical teams have also been deployed to provide medical assistance.