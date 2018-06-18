Bangladesh: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action operation update n° 2, Emergency appeal n° MDRBD020

Description of the disaster

Since 12 August 2017, heavy monsoon rains above the seasonal average severely impacted the riverine region of India,

Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. This resulted in intense flooding in almost two-thirds of Bangladesh, affecting over 8 million people. Bangladesh experienced floods for the fourth time in 2017 and the latest flood had inundated the country.

As of 12 September, the Government of Bangladesh reported that the floodwaters had receded in 28 of the 322 floodaffected districts.

Based on the recent FACT assessment and external reports, urgent needs for additional emergency shelter, non-food items (NFIs) and other assistance were identified in districts most heavily affected. Latrines and tube wells were washed away and despite Government efforts to rehabilitate these rapidly, many still needed repair. Due to the proactivity of the Government of Bangladesh, there was no substantial spike in waterborne diseases, but the risks remain. The affected areas are known for harvesting crops such as paddy (summer rice), jute (vegetable fibre), dhaincha (multipurpose legume), and vegetables. Most of the crops have been severely damaged.

According to the Government reports, over 650,000 hectares crops lands in 32 districts have suffered some scale of damage. Damaged roads and infrastructure affected many people including farmers, fishermen, and char (island) dwellers.

Livelihoods and livelihoods activities have been adversely affected. Many farmers, whose crops were destroyed by the flood, have replanted, incurring extra seed and planting costs as well as a likely smaller harvest yield before the commencement of winter. Those reliant on wage labour have been adversely affected by the high cost of repairing or replacing damaged houses. In some of the chars, there have been reports that small businesses were washed away entirely. These conditions have forced some affected communities to resort to negative coping strategies such as taking high interest loans, selling livestock, and contributing to long-term risks.

Highlights of the operations update: